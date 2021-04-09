Why Kristen Stewart Might Be the One to Finally Get Princess Diana Right

Neon; Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

The other attributes she'll be bringing to the role, however, are all hers.

Not entirely unlike how Diana came into her own as the "People's Princess," carving out the right public role for herself despite the sorrows she was dealing with in her personal life by focusing on her natural strengths, Stewart has learned how to take the part of her job that she loves—the process of acting—and separate it from the part that she's never enjoyed at all.

"I guess the only thing that really was frightening, as a child, trying to interact with the public at large, was that [the fame] was just sort of confounding—the scope of that was just not something I could understand," she told Awards Watch in 2019. "And as soon as I realized that you can just toss that out the window and talk to yourself a little bit while you are trying to promote a movie, and realize, too, that it really doesn't f--king matter at all and what really matters is the work that you do, I was kind of able to almost look forward to falling on my face, because it's more interesting than packaging and delivering some bulls--t idea, you know what I mean?"

At the time, she referenced an upcoming role that was going to really challenge her, though she couldn't yet divulge what it was.

In fact, more than one thing she had coming up was "deeply unnerving," Stewart said, "but I don't want to do anything unless I feel that way, I just feel that there would be no reason. I want to look back on my life and imagine that all those moments were definitely used, at least with the intention of finding newness, some value in why it was scary."

As Diana said on Panorama of being the more palpably human arm of the royal family, "I see it as a possibly unique role, and yes, I've had difficulties, as everybody has witnessed over the years, but let's now use the knowledge I've gathered to help other people in distress."

Since she was going to have 60 photographers accompanying her on her travels anyway, she noted, she may as well do something important while the whole world was watching.