10 Albums We Can't Wait to Experience Live After COVID-19

Watch : KCON:TACT Online Concerts Are Changing the Future of Live Music

Talk about a roller coaster of a year.

In 2020, the world came very close to completely shutting down: events, nightclubs and concerts were all cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And more than one year later, the future of live entertainment remains a question mark.

Although COVID-19 kept us physically apart, the power of music proved that it could also keep everyone connected. People experienced concerts via Zoom and on their balconies all within the boundaries of social distancing.

From Club Quarantine to Verzus, people also relied on social media to stay entertained and make up for lost time. This is also around the same time many artists dropped some of the biggest songs that had to be enjoyed through viral at-home TikTok challenges.

Some of the songs for the challenges we couldn't get out of our heads include "Tootsie Slide" by Drake, "Savage Love" by Jason Derulo and "Say So" by Doja Cat. The viral contests had people up and dancing through the quarantine lows.

It's been over a year since the initial quarantine lockdown and with vaccines now available, many states have announced that concerts and other events can resume with precautions in place. The songs that were meant to be enjoyed by live in-person audiences are finally going to have a chance to thrive again.