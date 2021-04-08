Elizabeth Chambers Is "Focusing on Healing" Amid Armie Hammer Allegations

Watch : Armie Hammer's Ex-Wife Reacts to Cannibal Love Story Movie

Elizabeth Chambers is focusing on the most important parts of her life.

Nearly a year after announcing her separation from her decade-long husband Armie Hammer—and just months after he became embroiled in controversy over unverified graphic DMs allegedly sent by him and claims about his behavior toward women in his life—the BIRD Bakery co-founder has updated fans on what has her attention as of late.

"Why have you been so quiet on Insta lately?" a fan asked Chambers on Instagram during her Q&A session on April 7. "Miss my daily dose of EC content."

Chambers, who shares daughter Harper and son Ford with Hammer, responded, "Focusing on healing, my babes and work."

"A lot I've wanted to share," she noted. "But hasn't felt right atm."

She included what appeared to be a photo of herself holding a heart-shaped stone up to the sunlight. While that's all Chambers said on the matter, she issued her first public statement seemingly in reference to Hammer's scandal in a Feb. 1 Instagram post.