Proof Kim Kardashian and Chicago West Are Twins "Forever" in Adorable New Photos

By Alyssa Ray Apr 08, 2021 6:43 PMTags
TravelKim KardashianCeleb KidsKardashian NewsKardashiansShowsChicago WestNBCU
MAR. 18, 8:30PM
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!

An unbreakable bond.

On Wednesday, April 7, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share adorable new photos of her youngest daughter, Chicago West. In the new images, which were taken during Kim's spring break trip earlier this month, the SKIMS founder and the 3-year-old were both seen wearing all-black ensembles. So, it's no wonder Kim captioned the photo series, "My twin forever!"

What's even cuter? The little one beamed while posing for photos with her mama.

It's clear we aren't the only ones who've noticed Kim's special pics with Chicago as several of her famous friends have gushed in the comments. Supermodel Ashley Graham wrote, "so precious." Relatively Nat & Liv star Olivia Pierson also chimed in, "I cannot with you two!!! TWINZ."

Kim welcomed Chicago back in January 2018. Her siblings include North West, 7, Saint West, 5, and Psalm West, 23 months.

Of course, these are just the latest pics from Kim's family getaway.

photos
Chicago West's Cutest Pics

Earlier this week, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star promised that she'd be "spamming vacation pics all week!" And, if we're being honest, we're so grateful she did.

The reality TV star-turned-business mogul has shared everything from a swimming adventure with oldest daughter North to jaw-dropping bikini pics and cuddled up snaps with her kids. Talk about a memorable vacation!

For Kim's new pics with Chicago, and her other spring break memories, scroll through the images below!

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Matching With Mom

Kim captioned this photo series featuring daughter Chicago, "My twin forever."

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Mother-Daughter Time

Kim spends some quality time with youngest daughter Chicago during spring break 2021.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Cuddles With Chicago

Chicago beams as mom Kim brings her in for a hug.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
Exploring the Ocean

Kim and Chicago explore the blue water while on spring break.

Instagram/Kim Kardashian
A Beach Walk

With Chicago in her arms, Kim enjoys a stroll on the beach.

Instagram
Family Fun

"Mom life on vacay! #SpringBreak," Kim shared on Instagram on Apr. 1, 2021.

Instagram
Hug It Out

Kim shows love for kids Psalm, Saint and Chicago while sun-tanning.

Instagram
Life's a Beach

Kim shares a photo of the gorgeous beach view from their tropical locale.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Kim smooches Chicago while lounging poolside with her family.

Instagram
Bikini Bod

Kim stuns in a sizzling two-piece bikini while taking a swim.

Instagram
Take a Dip

"The Blue Lagoon," Kim captioned the collection of photos.

Instagram
Hot Mama

Kim sets Instagram ablaze with her fit bod and killer curves.

Instagram
Play Time

Kim and North enjoy some mother-daughter fun in the water.

Instagram
Beautiful Braids

North looks adorable in long braids.

Instagram
BFFs

Kim floats with besties Tracy Romulus and Stephanie Shepherd.

Instagram
Splish Splash

Kim jumps into the crystal clear lagoon.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Tanning Time

"Life's a beach," Kim captioned this photo with Stephanie Shepherd.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Spamming Vacation Pics

"Spamming vacation pics all week," the mother of four wrote alongside this bathing suit snap.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
A Closer Look

Kim gives fans a closer look at her striking, black swimsuit.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Pure Bliss

"Bliss," Kim captioned this image of herself beaming at the beach.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

Kim couldn't be happier in this 2021 vacation snap.

