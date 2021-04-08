Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Dinner Date Proves They've Already Found Their Place

Watch : Kourtney & Travis Barker Celebrate Easter With Kardashian-Jenners

Table for five, please!

For their April 7 dinner date to Malibu's Nobu, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker invited along daughter Penelope Disick, niece North West and Alice + Olivia's Stacey Bendet.

Not that the company stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the blink-182 rocker from holding hands, though they did make sure to look cute for their stylish audience, Kourtney layering a black coat over her white crop top and blue jeans while Travis went with a standard black sweatshirt.

Dating since December, according to a source, the couple has clearly already found their spot, opting for dinners at the sushi place several times since they made the transition from neighbors to something more.

Over the past few months, the Instagram-official pair has enjoyed everything from dinner dates to family vacations. Travis also recently joined Kourtney for the Kardashian-Jenner Easter celebration in Palm Springs, Calif.

"She's very happy dating Travis," an insider close to the Poosh founder told E! News last month "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it."