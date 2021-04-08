Kevin Bacon Reveals He Had to Return Kyra Sedgwick's Engagement Ring Because She Hated It

Watch : Kyra Sedgwick Dishes on "Ten Days in the Valley"

Kyra Sedgwick initially said yes when Kevin Bacon popped the question, but there was one aspect of the experience that didn't make her feel like the luckiest person in the world.

Kevin, 62, visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, April 7. During the episode, he told host Kelly Clarkson that even though he and the 55-year-old Call Your Mother star have now been happily married for 32 years, he found out the hard way they don't exactly share the same taste in rings.

When Kelly asked if anyone else knew that he was planning to propose, the Footloose actor replied, "I had this feeling that I really, really didn't want anybody else to know, so I didn't tell my friends, I didn't tell family. No one knew, which meant that I had to go out and find this ring all by myself. And I have to tell you, I'm really not a jewelry guy. Like, I just don't get it."