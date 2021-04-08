Steve Harvey Reveals His One Regret About the Miss Universe Mix-Up's "Painful" Aftermath

Steve Harvey is looking back at one of his biggest blunders.

No one knows the ins and outs of the entertainment business quite like the actor and longtime talk show host. However, even Hollywood pros make mistakes. And back in 2015, the Family Feud host had a major snafu—on live television, no less—when he announced the wrong Miss Universe winner.

The moment became infamous and it's something Steve described as "the worst week of my life" when speaking on SiriusXM's Comedy Gold Minds with Kevin Hart podcast on April 7. According to the 64-year-old star, the mix-up wasn't his fault.

"They said, 'We'll announce the second runner-up, and then we'll have standing there the first runner-up, and Miss Universe, and we'll do it that way,'" he recalled ahead of crowning the new winner. "Well, the lady that did the show when [Donald] Trump owned it, she decided on the night of, after two days of rehearsal, I'm putting the third name on there, and they printed it on the card."

He continued, "Well, in the teleprompter after I announced the second runner-up, the teleprompter said, 'And the new 2015 Miss Universe is...' The dude in my ear, said, 'Read the next name on the card, Steve. Hold, hold, hold.' I looked at the next card. I said, 'Miss Colombia!' That white boy said, 'Good job, Steve. Go to the back.'"