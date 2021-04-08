Kim Kardashian Supports Best Friend "Foodgod" Jonathan Cheban After Scary Robbery

A scary experience.

In this clip from Thursday, April 8's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian receives a distressing phone call from best friend Foodgod (aka Jonathan Cheban). As Foodgod details to Kim, he's "freaking out" after being robbed.

"Wait, wait, take a deep breath," the SKIMS founder tells her pal. "Hold on, hold on. What is wrong?"

According to the entrepreneur, criminals with guns robbed him for his watch. "There was like two of them," he explains. "I'm freaking out right now."

As Kim asks for specifics about the robbery, Foodgod reveals the incident took place in New Jersey. Understandably, Foodgod finds himself overwhelmed and panicking. "Wait, just take a deep breath," Kim advises her friend. "Did you call the cops?"

He responds, "Yeah, of course I called the cops! They're looking for them now. Like f--king freaking out, they put a gun to my mom's head."