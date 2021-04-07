Alfonso Ribeiro Shares His Honest Thoughts on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air "Reimagination"

Watch : Will Smith's "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Reunion: What to Expect

Alfonso Ribeiro appreciates a TV show that likes to keep it fresh.

Back in August 2020, news broke that Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV were producing a new version of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

In an exclusive interview with E! News' Justin Sylvester for Just the Sip, Alfonso shared his thoughts on the project. For starters, he's not one to call it a "reboot."

"I like to call it a reimagining," he explained. "We sometimes throw a lot of things into one word, one concept. A reboot would be taking the actual show and characters and bringing it back. This is a totally different show."

Alfonso continued, "It's not even based on the show. It's based on the theme song. It's a completely different thing. It's drama. It's not comedy. I have nothing to do with it so I don't really know anything more…But I actually appreciate it even more than a reboot. Let's take a concept and turn it into a different show."