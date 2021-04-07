Katy PerryKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

The Best Swimwear of 2021

Hot Girl Summer is around the corner, so get your suits ready!

By Emily Spain Apr 07, 2021 7:58 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShop With E!Shop Fashion
E-comm: Best Swimwear of 2021

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Temperatures are beginning to rise which means it's finally time to break out your swimwear! If you love shopping for new swimsuits as much as we do, you're going to be blown away by the incredibly cute styles that 2021 has blessed us with. Whether you're a bikini kind of girl or enjoy a chic one-piece, we've rounded up various styles from It girl swimwear brands that you'll want to add to your cart asap. 

See below for our complete 2021 swimwear guide featuring brands like Frankies Bikinis, ARO, Beach Riot and more!

read
The Best Sites for Plus-Size Swimwear

Seraphina One Piece Swimsuit - Summer Stripe

We have serious heart eyes for this suit! Between the playful stripe print, cut-out design and heart detail, this one-piece will instantly up your Instagram game.

$190
Frankies Bikinis

Lolita Lurex Plunge Top

A major trend in swim this summer is lurex fabric. Nookie's Lolita top paired with the matching bottoms is sure to turn heads on the beach. The shimmery fabric and bow tie on the back is everything!

$89
Nookie
$79 Bottom
Nookie

Trending Stories

1

Holly Madison Reveals Where She Stands With Kendra and Bridget

2

Revisiting Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison's Complicated Relationship

3

Kendra Wilkinson Calls Out Holly Madison For Dishing on Relationship

Billabong x The Salty Blonde Feelin Salty One Shoulder Bikini Top

We're loving Billabong's collab with lifestyle influencer Halley Elefante! Not only are the print and styles super cute, each suit features eco-minded construction!

$70
Billabong
$60
Billabong

Cupshe Amari One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit

Featuring two major swim trends, one shoulder construction and cut-outs, this suit is a must-have! Plus, it's only $25 and Cupshe offers quality material.

$25
Cupshe

Chell Top

Made with recycled, luxe fabric, this incredibly cute top paired with the matching bottoms will make you feel extra confident at the beach and pool! We're obsessed with the print, too.

$105
ARO

The Palm Beach - Halter Wrap Deep V One Piece

This flattering suit is a must for palm tree enthusiasts. Thanks to anti-chlorine and salt-resistant technology, your suit will maintain its shape, color and quality!

$139
Kenny Flowers

Beach Riot Celina One Piece

Cut-outs and a groovy print, count us in! We love Beach Riot's swimsuits because they offer high-quality materials and on-trend designs every season.

$154
Revolve

Troy Bikini - White

If you haven't already noticed Summer 2021 is going to be all about cut-outs, which makes this bikini a must-have for your swimwear collection.

$26
Matte Collection

Bikinis Dexter Bralette Scoop Bikini Top - Far Out

If you invest in just one super cute swimsuit for summer, have it be something from Frankinis Bikinis. We love their suits because of the trendy prints and flattering fits. This bikini from their collab with Hailee Steinfeld is definitely going on our summer mood board.

$90
Frankies Bikinis
$85 Bottoms
Frankies Bikinis

Seagoing Stripe Cinched Rashguard

Rashguard-style tops are also another swim trend to keep an eye on! We love the striped print on this one by Southern Tide.

$98
Southern Tide

Summersalt x Sara Foster The Ruffle Oasis

So many celebs have given their stamp of approval for Sara Foster's Summersalt collection, which makes it a must for swimwear fanatics everywhere this summer. 

$125
Summersalt

Camilla Scoop Neck One Piece

If you're looking to treat yourself to an extra chic swimsuit, check out this one piece from celeb-loved brand Camilla! In addition to the cute mix of patterns, you'll truly shine on the beach thanks to crystal embellishments throughout.

$329
Revolve

Tie Front One Piece—Eco

Aside from offering an inclusive range of swimwear, we love Andie's sustainable suits like the Tie Front One Piece. The suit also offers built-in UPF 50+ sun protection!

$95
Andie

Acacia Indo Mesh Bikini Top

We're also obsessing over this unique mesh style top from Acacia! Pair it with the matching bottoms and you'll be ready for your next weekend getaway.

$136
Revolve
$106 Bottoms
Revolve

Ready for more swimwear? Check out 10 Amazing & Affordable Amazon Swimsuits.

Trending Stories

1

Holly Madison Reveals Where She Stands With Kendra and Bridget

2

Revisiting Hugh Hefner and Holly Madison's Complicated Relationship

3

Kendra Wilkinson Calls Out Holly Madison For Dishing on Relationship

4

Mrs. Sri Lanka Speaks Out After Having Crown "Snatched" From Her Head

5

Sophie Turner Reacts To Taylor Swift's Song Seemingly About Joe Jonas