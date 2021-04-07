Andy Cohen Announces Keeping Up With the Kardashians Reunion in Hilarious Teaser

Keeping Up With the Kardashians is getting the Andy Cohen reunion treatment.
On Wednesday, April 7, it was revealed that a KUWTK reunion will be coming following the final season's conclusion later this year. And if that wasn't exciting enough news, a new teaser confirmed that the king of Bravo reunions will be hosting the look back event on E!.
In the new video below, Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are seen filming a FaceTime prank. As for the person they called? The beloved Watch What Happens Live host.
"Holy Kardashian-Jenners," he remarked as the KUWTK family silently stared. "Wait, am I in trouble?"
Of course, this wasn't an every day prank as Andy took the opportunity to share the big reunion news. "Wait, while I have you all here, can I share the big news?" Andy asked the famous family.
After Kris shouted "Yes," the Bravo personality stated, "OK, here it goes. We're doing a Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, covering all 20 seasons, hosted by me. Get ready!"
As E! News readers well know, back in September, the Kardashian-Jenners announced that KUWTK season 20 would be the final season. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey," the family shared in a statement on social media. "We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."
Thankfully, the final season will get a proper send off. In addition to hosting WWHL, Andy is known for overseeing reunions for Real Housewives, Below Deck, Southern Charm and more.
So, we expect big things from this reunion. Be sure to check out the reunion teaser for yourself above.
Also, you can binge past episodes of KUWTK on Peacock.
