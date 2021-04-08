What to Watch This Weekend: Our Top Binge Picks for April 10-11

Get ready for an action-packed weekend. And by action-packed we obviously mean you sitting on your couch in your comfiest clothes while watching people on TV kick some major ass.

Kung Fu and The Nevers make their respective debuts this week, both containing breakout performances by some seriously powerful female leads and making for the perfect double feature.

Plus, Amazon's creepy new anthology series is a must-watch for horror fans, Netflix has true crime-obsessed viewers covered with the tale of one of the most infamous unsolved robberies and—praise McDreamy!—Grey's Anatomy is finally delivering a moment months in the making.

Here's what to watch this weekend, April 10-11...