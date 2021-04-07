Katy PerryKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Pete Davidson Reveals How He Accidentally Helped Alec Baldwin Lose "100 Pounds"

After Alec Baldwin asked Pete Davidson about his fitness routine, the Saturday Night Live cast member made up a regimen, which resulted in the 30 Rock alum losing "100 pounds."

By Elyse Dupre Apr 07, 2021 12:41 PMTags
Alec BaldwinSaturday Night LiveWeight LossCelebritiesFitnessThe Tonight ShowPete DavidsonNBCU
Watch: Pete Davidson Allegedly Dating "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor

It looks like Alec Baldwin can thank Pete Davidson for his new fitness routine.

During the April 6 episode of The Tonight Show, the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member recalled how he jokingly gave the 63-year-old actor some exercise tips and how Baldwin stuck with them.

It all started a few years ago when Baldwin was hosting SNL and Davidson was appearing in a skit in which he was shirtless.

"I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever," Davidson said. "There's no, like, nice way to say that." 

Baldwin then asked Davidson how he stays lean. "I didn't want to be rude and say like, 'I still have metabolism,'" The King of Staten Island star recalled. "'I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this.'"

So, Davidson told Baldwin he does 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.

Later on, Baldwin was cast as former President Donald Trump on the show. As a result, Davidson started seeing him around the set more often.

"Every time we would run into the hall, he'd be like, '100 a day'" Davidson said. "And he started to do it and he lost, like, 100 pounds. And he says it's all because of me."

photos
14 Stars Who Got Their Start on Saturday Night Live

While Baldwin hasn't confirmed a weight loss total, he did talk about the changes he made to his diet during a 2019 Extra interview with his wife Hilaria Baldwin.

"I started juicing in the morning—I don't eat breakfast," the 30 Rock alum, who also said he does intermittent fasting, shared. "I wanted to lose weight because I was pre-diabetic, and I didn't want to shoot insulin. So, I started juicing—green juices, cashew milk—and just trying to eliminate sugar as much as possible."

Trending Stories

1

How Kim Kardashian Subtly Supported Kanye West on Easter

2

Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out on Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit

3

Adam Levine and His Daughters Wear Matching Dresses in Rare Family Pic

Watch the interview to hear Davidson tell the whole story.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images, Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Trending Stories

1

Sheryl Underwood Speaks Out on Sharon Osbourne's The Talk Exit

2
Exclusive

Peter Weber Responds to Kelley Flanagan's Confessions on Their Split

3

Adam Levine and His Daughters Wear Matching Dresses in Rare Family Pic

4
Exclusive

Uh Oh, Crab Is Overheating on The Masked Singer

5

Rachel Hollis Backtracks After Declaring She's "Freaking Privileged"