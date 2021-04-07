Pete Davidson Reveals How He Accidentally Helped Alec Baldwin Lose "100 Pounds"

Watch : Pete Davidson Allegedly Dating "Bridgerton" Star Phoebe Dynevor

It looks like Alec Baldwin can thank Pete Davidson for his new fitness routine.

During the April 6 episode of The Tonight Show, the 27-year-old Saturday Night Live cast member recalled how he jokingly gave the 63-year-old actor some exercise tips and how Baldwin stuck with them.

It all started a few years ago when Baldwin was hosting SNL and Davidson was appearing in a skit in which he was shirtless.

"I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever," Davidson said. "There's no, like, nice way to say that."

Baldwin then asked Davidson how he stays lean. "I didn't want to be rude and say like, 'I still have metabolism,'" The King of Staten Island star recalled. "'I'm not in my mid-50s. I just wake up like this.'"

So, Davidson told Baldwin he does 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.

Later on, Baldwin was cast as former President Donald Trump on the show. As a result, Davidson started seeing him around the set more often.

"Every time we would run into the hall, he'd be like, '100 a day'" Davidson said. "And he started to do it and he lost, like, 100 pounds. And he says it's all because of me."