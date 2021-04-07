Rami Malek Spotted Partying in Miami Beach as Lucy Boynton Films Overseas

Watch : Rami Malek's Not So Overnight Success

Rami Malek is soaking up the sun's rays in beautiful Miami Beach.

The Mr. Robot actor was photographed relaxing, or at least trying to relax, on the beaches of Florida this past Monday, April 5. Rami sported a casual look in a pair of swim trunks and brown sunglasses as tanned on a lounger.

An eyewitness tells E! News the actor was joined by five friends at the Soho Miami Beach House, as well as a group of beach goers who came shortly after. The eyewitness shares, "They all talked and seemed to enjoy each other's company."

And though a group of women gathered around the Oscar winner, who is dating Bohemian Rhapsody co-star Lucy Boynton, the eyewitness says that Rami was "in a great mood and didn't seem to outwardly flirt or be romantic with any of the women."

The eyewitness adds that numerous people went up to Rami after recognizing him, adding that the 39-year-old actor was "very kind to everyone" he encountered.