Selma Blair Jokes She Can "See Why" Justin Long Refused to Date Her After Watching This Video

Selma Blair and Justin Long are the power couple that almost was!

Selma, 48, revealed on Instagram that her business manager tried to set her up with the New Girl actor, 42, long ago. However, as the saying goes, she learned that he's just not that into her.

Years later, Selma admitted that she can "see why" it didn't work out. She took a walk down memory lane after watching Justin recreate one of her most iconic scenes from Cruel Intentions with the master of viral parodies, Sarah Ramos, this week.

On Monday, April 5, Justin posted the parody on Instagram, showing himself starring as Selma's character, Cecile, as she opens up about having an orgasm in a conversation with Kathryn (originally played by Sarah Michelle Gellar, embodied by Sarah Ramos in his comedy clip).

Justin explained why he wanted to recreate the scene, for which he wore a dark bobbed wig and red dress like Cecile. "Sarah started doing these brilliant homage videos at the start of the quarantine that I really fell in love with," he said. "Long before I became a big @saraheramos fan, I was a fan of 'Cruel Intentions' and @selmablair."