Aaron Rodgers Holds Shailene Woodley Close While Enjoying Disney World Together

The most magical place on earth...with the cutest duo!
Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley enjoyed a fun-filled Easter weekend together at Disney World in Orlando, Fla. The couple, who recently got engaged, appeared to have a memorable celebration, as they looked over the moon in love at the theme park.
At one point during their trip, the duo was spotted holding hands and hugging each other in their Disney-inspired gear. Moreover, they both sported the same matching Star Wars face masks, which featured the franchise's famous slogan: "May the Force Be With You."
The Big Little Lies actress looked effortlessly chic in a long-sleeve black shirt and denim jeans that she accessorized with black combat boots. She also wore a green cap with the message "Dog Dad" written on the front a put a rainbow-colored Minnie Mouse ears headband on top.
The Green Bay Packers quarterback was dressed just as casually in a Star Wars graphic tee, shorts and black sneakers.
Just yesterday, the pair put their romance on display in a rare Instagram together. The 29-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Monday, April 5 to gush over the NFL star's new guest-hosting gig on Jeopardy!.
"You guys, I have a very important announcement to make," Shailene said in her video, in which they were seen enjoying a drive together. "This guy, right here, is super sexy, super attractive, just shaved his neck this morning, has a little man bun growing. Oh, yeah, rocking my new shades."
"This guy is hosting Jeopardy! tonight," she shared. "So you can watch it, and you should watch it, on—Fox?"
While the two kept details of Aaron's appearance under wraps, the Divergent star put her fiancé on the spot, asking what fans could expect to see.
"There's some laughs, maybe some tears, excitement, mystery," the 37-year-old athlete teased. "You never know. It's like The Princess Bride: fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, miracles, true love! You never know. Check it out."
Later that night, the couple went on Instagram Live together to answer 10 fan questions about Aaron's Jeopardy! role.
One person asked the quarterback how he prepared for his hosting duties, to which he responded, "I spent a ton of hours. I was quarantined in Montreal for a lot of the beginning of the offseason, hanging out with this lovely lady right here."
Following his subtle but sweet shout-out, Shailene cheekily raised her eyebrows at his comments.
"Montreal, Quebec has some really tight COVID rules, so a lot of downtime," Aaron continued. "I watched every episode on Netflix multiple times. I watched old episodes I found on my phone."
The actress confirmed he was telling the truth, later adding, "And you guys thought he was a football dude...No one knows the real you!"