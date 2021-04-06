Why The Wedding Coach's Jamie Lee Doesn't Consider Herself a "Wedding Guru"

Watch : "The Wedding Planner" Turns 20: E! News Rewind

"Wedding perfection is unattainable."

That is certainly The Wedding Coach host and comedian Jamie Lee's mantra as she embarks on helping brides and grooms as they navigate the craziness of planning a wedding. Netflix's new wedding series, which premieres on the streaming service tomorrow, April 7, follows Jamie and a comedian plus one as they give couples some much-needed real talk about the wedding industry.

By doing this, the former bride and Weddiculous author will help pairs focus on the big picture. Case in point: In the exclusive clip below, Jamie helps one bride and groom figure out their canoe wedding entrance. Yes, you read that correctly.

The comedian starts off in the clip below, "How do you get in? How do you get out? Is she gonna fall in the water? Will she look like Swamp Bride?"

As guests begin to stare at the pair as they try to get into the canoe, Jamie assures the bride she will not let the dress get dirty. After successfully sitting down, the bride notes, "I could still tip over."

"No, no, no!" Jamie says before promising, "You're not gonna tip over."