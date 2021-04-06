Bachelor Nation's Heather Martin Sets the Record Straight on Matt James Romance Rumors

Hop in the minivan because Heather Martin's journey to find love isn't over yet.
The Bachelor contestant set the record straight on recent Matt James romance rumors, which first began popping up last month when they both posted from San Clemente, Calif. and she was conveniently cut from The Women Tell All.
"I'm not dating Matt," she said on the latest episode of The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast. "I think he has a lot going on in his life. You know, he's going through a ton. I can't even imagine...so many different aspects of the show, just everything. So, I think he has a lot going on right now. So, no, I'm not dating Matt."
As for their close proximity? Chalk it up to coincidence. "I mean, San Clemente is like 30 minutes from me," the California resident said. "My best girlfriend lives there. So, I'm in San Clemente all the time. I guess he was there, too."
In fact, Heather said they haven't met up since the show. As for The Women Tell All mystery, it looks like fans won't be getting an answer any time soon.
"I don't know, guys," she told podcast hosts Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say these days."
As fans may recall, Heather pulled up in her minivan in the middle of season 25 to meet Matt, much to the dismay of the women already pursuing a relationship with him. Ultimately, he sent her home, noting he was "deep into this process."
Today, she understands his decision—and why contestants didn't exactly welcome her with open arms. "I have no, like, bad feelings about the girls now," Heather said. "I understood where they were coming from, and, like, I understood they were frustrated…I was really sad and shocked about the reaction. But no, I have no ill will towards the girls or any, like, negative feelings. I understood it."
While Heather, who first appeared on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor, didn't end up staying on Matt's season, would she ever return for Bachelor in Paradise? Well...
"I don't think that's the show for me for multiple different reasons," she said on the podcast. "Yeah, I don't think so."