Hilary Duff Switches Up Her Hair After Welcoming Baby: See Her Blue to Blonde Transformation

New baby, new 'do.
Hilary Duff is no longer feeling blue—she's back to blonde! The 33-year-old Younger actress, who welcomed her third child in late March, switched up her hair once again after originally going blue in February.
For the blue to blonde transformation, the Disney alum recruited her hair stylists and sent a "quick prayer to the color gods" before beginning the process, which she documented on her Instagram. "It's been fun," she wrote alongside one last selfie with her former blue locks.
And after the process was complete, the "Metamorphosis" singer returned to Instagram with a snap of her blonde hair. In the photo, Duff can be seen smiling alongside her husband, Matthew Koma, who switched up his hair color as well. The Lizzie McGuire alum captioned the picture of their transformations, "Normal hair parents."
The stars are parents to daughter Banks, 2, and newborn baby Mae, while Duff is also mom to son Luca, 9, who she shares with ex Mike Comrie.
Over the weekend, the family had a sweet Easter celebration, their first with baby Mae, who was born on March 24.
"Mae has been such an easy baby so far," a source recently shared with E! News. "Hilary and Matt are already used to the crazy schedules along with two kids, so adding a third wasn't a huge transition."
The insider added, "The kids adore Mae and are so excited about having her around and holding her."
As Duff celebrates a new baby and a new 'do, let's take a look at more celeb hair transformations below!