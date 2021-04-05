Meet the New Stars of Bridgerton Season 2

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Jonathan Bailey Teases Season 2 Hopes

The cast of season two of Bridgerton is shaping up nicely, duke or no duke.

The Netflix series just confirmed four new cast members for season two, including two characters from the books and two intriguing newbies who will likely shake some things up in the wake of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page) making his exit. Daphne's (Phoebe Dynevor) marriage will remain intact even without her husband on screen, but for season two, the spotlight moves to the oldest of the Bridgerton siblings.

Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) is now on the hunt for a wife and has set his sights on one lady in particular: Edwina Sharma. Edwina is close with her sister Kate (Simone Ashley) and her mother Mary (Shelley Conn).

Edwina will be played by Charithra Chandran, a relative newcomer whose only other credit is one episode of the show Alex Rider.

Edwina, according to the character descriptions offered by Shondaland on Twitter, "has been taught by her older sister Kate to be the perfect debutante. She's kind-natured and endlessly endearing. But while she may be young and naive, she also knows what she wants: a true love match."