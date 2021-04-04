Melbourne Fashion FestivalSAG AwardsBritney SpearsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

SAG Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Lights, camera, 2021 SAG Awards! Keep scrolling to find out which of your fave stars RSVP'd and what they wore to tonight's virtual ceremony.

Watch: "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

The stars have aligned (safely from home) for the 2021 SAG Awards

For the first time in its 26-year history, the ceremony is pre-taped and pared-down to just an hour, giving nominees and presenters a short yet sweet opportunity to celebrate the best in film and TV from across the past year. 

SAG-AFTRA and show producers nixed the traditional red carpet due to safety concerns caused by coronavirus, but gathering virtually didn't mean Hollywood's A-list also had to sacrifice fashion! 

Celeb style mavens including Lily CollinsBridgerton's Kathryn Drysdale, Helen Mirren and Aldis Hodge pulled out all the stops for the affair, while James Marsden and Minari star Alan Kim opted for a more casual vibe. (Hey, we're still in a pandemic, so wearing cozy 'fits to the SAG Awards is totally acceptable in our book.) 

Ahead of showtime, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the pack with three film nominations each, while The Crown earned five nods on the TV side. 

See every star in attendance at the 2021 SAG Awards in our jam-packed gallery below! 

Forevermark/Viola Davis
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress is known for making a style statement and this custom Louis Vuitton lewk is no different!

Megan Gray via Getty Images
Lily Collins

Emily in Paris who?! The actress dazzles in a fun and feminine design by Georges Hobeika.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Spring has sprung! The actress makes a lively splash at the 2021 SAG Awards with her electrifying Prabal Gurung gown.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Helen Mirren

Red hot! The legendary actress looks effortlessly chic in this colorful two-toned dress by Badgley Mischka.

Shutterstock
Kathryn Drysdale

The Bridgerton actress shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life layered tulle gown by Jenny Packham.

Leigh Keily via Getty Images
Leslie Odom, Jr.

Green with envy! The actor dresses to impress in a striking multicolored suit by Berluti.

Rachel Hunt via Getty Images
Florence Hunt

Florence Hunt oozes with glamour, wearing a voluminous Red Valentino design.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Aldis Hodge

The One Night in Miami... actor turns up the heat at the award show with his lavish gold floral embroidered suit. He accessorizes with his guns (wink!).

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Colman Domingo

Hello! Colman Domingo proves a suit doesn't have to be boring. His salmon-colored Grayscale ensemble is proof.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Joaquina Kalukango

A beauty in blue! Joaquina Kalukango wears a showstopping design.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jamie Chung

The actress makes a powerful fashion statement at the 2021 SAG Awards. She wears Oscar de la Renta and proudly holds up her clutch, which reads: "Stop Asian Hate."

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Alan Kim

But first... cuddles! The Minari star has the cutest plus one during the ceremony.

Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
Karen Robinson

The Schitt's Creek star is a vision in white, as she stuns in a strapless gown. Her patterned belt and black jacket give the outfit more edge!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Daniel Kaluuya

The award-winning actor is all smiles at the 2021 SAG Awards... and if we looked that good, we'd be doing the same thing!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
James Marsden

Anything but blue! The actor flashes his famous smile at the star-studded ceremony.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Abbey Lee

The Lovecraft Country star wears her heart on her sleeve—literally!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Merle Dandridge

The Flight Attendant actress makes a fabulous fashion statement with her wildly colorful and voluminous dress. Her plus one looks just as chic!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Henry Golding

The Gentlemen actor looks suave in his grey and blue-patterned suit.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Wunmi Mosaku

All eyes are on the actress, as she strikes a pose in a bright red floral get-up.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Belinda Bromilow

The Great star wears a whimsical and groovy ensemble for the ceremony.

Heidi Marshall via Getty Images
Audrey Grace Marshall

The Small Time star slips into a Red Valentino lace dress.

Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
Rosie Perez

The Birds of Prey actress proves less is more with her simple, yet striking outfit.

Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sam McCarthy

The Dead to Me star rocks a vibrant blue get-up.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Gwilym Lee

The British actor leaves the basic tux in his closet and opts for something more eye-catching: a striped button-down.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Griffin Matthews

The Flight Attendant star serves viewers high fashion, wearing a playful and stylish outfit. 

John McIntyre/KR via Getty Images
Karen Robinson

The Schitt's Creek star masters the art of mixing and matching patterns.

Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
Glynn Turman

Glynn Turman keeps things classic with a black tuxedo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Sabrina Bartlett

The Bridgerton actress gets up close and personal ahead of the event.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Charity Wakefield

In full bloom! The Great actress shows off her growing baby bump, as she stuns in a delicate floral design.

Jessica Frances Dukes via Getty Images
Jessica Frances Dukes

Jessica Frances Dukes brings the glitz and glamour with her sparkly strapless design.

