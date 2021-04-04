Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Share First Family Photos With Baby Sterling

Finally, the gang is all together on Instagram for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiancée Brittany Matthews, as they celebrate their first Easter as a family of three.
On Easter Sunday, the couple both posted on their pages a photo of themselves standing in a yard with their 1-month-old daughter Sterling, with all three wearing pastel Easter colors. Patrick, dressed in a teal polo shirt, khaki pants and a black medical walking boot—for a recent foot injury, captioned his post, "Easter," along with a bunny face emoji. The baby's face was not displayed.
Last week, the couple took their little girl out to the ballgame on Thursday, April 1, cheering on the Kansas City Royals during opening day. Brittany, 25, shared two photos to her Instagram page from their day out, which marked the first time a pic of all three of them has made its way to social media.
"Opening Day #goroyals," she captioned her post, adding a blue heart.
In the sweet shots, the couple wear matching baby-blue Royals jerseys. Even little Sterling, whose back is to the camera, is wearing a blue top with "Mahomes" and the numeral 15 on the back, which is the same number her dad wears for his day job.
Brittany also shared a handful of other images to her Instagram Story from the day of rooting for the Royals, who topped the Texas Rangers 14 to 10 in a high-scoring affair. Patrick's younger brother Jackson was also in attendance at Kauffman Stadium, which is adjacent to Arrowhead Stadium, where Patrick's Chiefs play games in the fall.
Patrick, 25, and Brittany welcomed Sterling in February, and later posted on Instagram a pic showing the baby's hand, as well as an image of Patrick holding the child, with the back of Sterling's head shown. Fans continue to hold out hope for a glimpse at the little one's face, but it doesn't appear likely to happen anytime soon.
"As far as posting photos and showing you guys, I really just don't know," Brittany shared via her Instagram Story on March 29.
The new mom and fitness influencer continued, "I just love keeping her to ourselves and to our family. I just don't need her blasted all over the Internet, and everyone posting photos of her. Maybe one day we will, maybe one day we won't. Who knows?"
For now, the back of her custom-made "Mahomes" shirt will more than suffice.