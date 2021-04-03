Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Daughter Brielle Pay Tribute to Family Friend Killed in Hit and Run

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her 24-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann are mourning the loss of their family friend, Ethan McCallister.

On Saturday, April 3, the Bravo stars shared special tributes on Instagram to express their heartache over their loved ones' death. E! News can confirm that Ethan passed away in the early hours of April 3 after being hit by a vehicle in Atlanta, Ga. He was just 28 years old.

"Ethan.... i can't believe I'm even writing this. I'm sick sick sick to my stomach," Brielle shared on Instagram. "You are my happiness my joy my light in this very dark world.. the life of the party and the sweetest soul I've been blessed to know. You are my best friend. My heart. My everything. There will never be another you. Ever ever ever. You came into this world with 1 mission... make people smile. You were damn good at it too. There was never a moment i wasn't laughing with you!!"