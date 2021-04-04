These Red Carpet Looks From the SAG Awards Are Guaranteed to Make You Swoon

Watch : Chadwick Boseman Just Made SAG Awards History

Get ready to ooh and aah over these unforgettable fashion moments at the SAG Awards.

We're talking over-the-top designs, wildly colorful dresses and sexy pieces that have graced the red carpet over the years at the star-studded ceremony.

Perfect example: Cynthia Erivo dropped jaws at the 2020 event when she entered the room wearing a larger-than-life Schiaparelli gown. The star's outfit of choice was not only showstopping for its voluminous silhouette but it featured two bright and bold colors: an orange bandeau-like bodice and hot pink skirt.

In 2017, Emma Stone stunned in a black Alexander McQueen creation that was adorned with delicate floral embroidery and a sexy lace corset.

And long before people yearned for a 19th century-style dress, like those seen on Netflix's Bridgerton, Emily Blunt stunned in a dreamy nude-colored dress that would make Daphne Bridgerton turn green with envy. The sparkly creation by Roberto Cavalli lit up the red carpet with its explosion of jewel embellishments.