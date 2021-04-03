Dionne Warwick Says What We're All Thinking About Regé-Jean Page's Bridgerton Exit

Watch : Kim Kardashian's Reaction to "Bridgerton" Star's Exit Is All of Us

Dionne Warwick has some beef with Lady Whistledown, and she's going to bat for all of us.

Perhaps no one was more disappointed than the queen of Twitter herself that Regé-Jean Page is not returning for season two of Bridgerton. (Yes, we're crushed).

Dionne expressed her deep disappointment that our reigning internet boyfriend won't appear again in the Netflix series, meaning we won't be able to hear Simon telling Daphne, "I burn for you" anymore, except maybe on SNL.

On Friday, April 2, the "Heartbreaker" singer tweeted, "No, @regejean! You CANNOT leave me like that. I WILL NOT have it!"

She followed it up with, "I demand a retraction, @bridgerton!!!! I need to hear this news straight from @regejean if this is true," along with a bunch of unimpressed emojis.

Dionne, 80, included an audio message that addressed Lady Whistledown directly. The Grammy winner can be heard saying, "Now tell me you are lying with that letter you just wrote? About my, uh uh, he cannot be leaving. No way! I will not have it. And I want him to know it. I want you to know it. So I want you to make a retraction of what I just read, OK? I'm serious. I need to hear from him, out of his mouth, OK? Thank you."