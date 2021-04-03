Melbourne Fashion FestivalSAG AwardsBritney SpearsKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Shop These 10 Super Cute Pools Before They Sell Out!

Stay cool and upgrade your outdoor space for the warmer months ahead.

By Emily Spain Apr 03, 2021 5:00 PM
E-comm: Inflatable Pools

It's getting hot in here! 

We don't know about you but temperatures are starting to rise and winter is starting to become a distant memory. In addition to finding the perfect swimsuits for the warmer days ahead, we're also focusing on our outdoor spaces. Whether you're working with a small backyard or don't have access to a pool, we suggest buying a stylish and durable inflatable pool to get you through the hottest of the days. And we bring this up now because every year, the cutest pools always sell out!

But don't worry, we've rounded up 10 inflatable pools that will help you cool off during the warmer months! 

Spring Forward with These 12 Super Fun Outdoor Products

Funboy Tie-Dye Mini Inflatable Pool

Get ready for a groovy summer with this tie-dye pool! Whether you get it for your kids or to soak up the summer rays with some cocktails, you won't regret this backyard must-have.

$59
Urban Outfitters

Minnidip Terracotta Stripe Kiddie Pool

Decorate your yard with one (or two) of these adorable kiddie pools. And with a cute print, it isn't an eye sore!

$97
$91
Amazon

Funboy Pink Heart Splash Pool

We heart this pool! This pink heart-shaped pool inflates in two minutes and features an integrated base drain plug for quick drainage.

$99
Nordstrom

Pool Candy Adult Inflatable Watermelon Sunning Pool

Summertime means juicy slices of watermelon for days! While you're snacking on the popular fruit, take a dip in this pool!

$25
Bed, Bath & Beyond

Mylle Slowdown Studio Artist Collaboration Inflatable Pool

Add some sophistication to your outdoor space with this art deco pool. See inflatable pools can be chic!

$135
Nordstrom

Funboy Staycation Mini Inflatable Pool

This retro pool offers a green palm tree-adorned interior and checkered outside. It's easy to inflate and store, too!

$59
Urban Outfitters

Intex Swim Center Inflatable Family

Get the whole family in on the fun with this pool! We love the inflatable bench and cup holder features.

$135
$71
Amazon

Aleko Inflatable Swan Outdoor Splash Swimming Pool

This is a must for cooling off when the temperatures start to rise! Don't try to convince yourself that this adorable swan pool isn't necessary.

$30
Overstock

Homech Inflatable Full-Sized Family Lounge Pool

We know all too well that hot weather and a house full of people doesn't always make the best combo. Cool down, emotionally and physically, with this inflatable pool that's big enough for the entire family.

$80
Amazon

Mylle Modern Inflatable Swimming Pool

Made with durable vinyl material, this pool will look so cute in your yard all summer long.

$100-$115
Food52

