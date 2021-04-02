Fran Drescher's Favorite Episodes of The Nanny Will Fill You With Joie de Vivre

If we're being honest with ourselves, since the cast of The Nanny took their final bow in 1999 we've been living a life devoid of style, of flair, heck, of joie de vivre…whatever that means.
But that's all about to change. Thanks to HBO Max, all six seasons of the beloved sitcom are now available to stream for the first time ever. And honestly, even without a global pandemic, this is exactly what the doctor would prescribe.
ICYMI, the series follows flashy girl from Flushing Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) after she gets kicked out of her boyfriend's bridal shop and lands at the front door of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy).
And, as is the case with any tale as old as time, she starts nannying his three kids until she and Max fall in love and live happily ever after. Throw in a meddling butler, conniving business partner and an overbearing Jewish mother—plus grandmother!—and you've got the dysfunctional fairy tale Disney wishes they thought of first.
"The reason the show is such a cult classic is that it's laugh-out-loud funny," Drescher, the president of the Cancer Schmancer foundation, exclusively tells E! News. "There's lots of sexual tension and the clothes are off the scale! People always tell me that every age group within a family can enjoy it in their own way."
Now, toss aside your bath robes, dust off your miniskirts and grab your volumizer because Drescher is walking E! through her 10 favorite episodes—the ones you need to watch ASAP. (And then you can get to the other 135, of course.)
So, what do you do after binge-watching? Well, we've got more to kvell over: Alongside Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom and Nanny co-creator (and ex-husband) Peter Marc Jacobson, Drescher is developing the series into a Broadway musical.
"It's going to be bigger than the show could ever be on television," she teases to E!. "But still with the same sense of humor, lovable characters and the clothes will be spectacular."
That we have no doubts about.
The Nanny is now streaming on HBO Max.