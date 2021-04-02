Fran Drescher's Favorite Episodes of The Nanny Will Fill You With Joie de Vivre

Watch : Fran Drescher Very Excited for "The Nanny" Coming to HBO Max

If we're being honest with ourselves, since the cast of The Nanny took their final bow in 1999 we've been living a life devoid of style, of flair, heck, of joie de vivre…whatever that means.

But that's all about to change. Thanks to HBO Max, all six seasons of the beloved sitcom are now available to stream for the first time ever. And honestly, even without a global pandemic, this is exactly what the doctor would prescribe.

ICYMI, the series follows flashy girl from Flushing Fran Fine (Fran Drescher) after she gets kicked out of her boyfriend's bridal shop and lands at the front door of Broadway producer Maxwell Sheffield (Charles Shaughnessy).

And, as is the case with any tale as old as time, she starts nannying his three kids until she and Max fall in love and live happily ever after. Throw in a meddling butler, conniving business partner and an overbearing Jewish mother—plus grandmother!—and you've got the dysfunctional fairy tale Disney wishes they thought of first.