David Schwimmer Reveals Exciting News About the Friends Reunion

Watch : Is David Schwimmer Up to Do a "Friends" Reboot?

Oh. My. God. The stars of Friends are no longer on a break!

On Friday, April 2, David Schwimmer, who played Ross on the original sitcom, revealed that he and his fellow cast members plan to film the show's highly anticipated HBO Max reunion special next week. The TV project, which will mark the first time all six stars will appear together onscreen since the show ended its 10-season run in 2004, was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After this, I'm going to Los Angeles," Schwimmer said in a video interview on The Graham Norton Show. "We're going to be shooting the Friends reunion next week, so I'm hopping on a plane this afternoon or the evening and yeah, I'm gonna see everyone next week for the first time in many years."

When asked if he will play his character on the special, the actor said, "I'll be myself. I'll be David."

"There's nothing scripted. We're not in character. We're all ourselves, the real people," Schwimmer explained, echoing similar comments co-star Lisa Kudrow said in a podcast interview in January.