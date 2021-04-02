Fans Are Convinced Demi Lovato Referenced Ex-Fiancé Max Ehrich on New Album

Watch : Demi Lovato's Biggest Revelations From New Documentary

Demi Lovato may have not-so-subtly referenced her ex-fiancé Max Ehrich in her latest breakup track.

At least, that's what her fans think after the singer, who released her album Dancing With the Devil..the Art of Starting Over on April 2, included some very specific lyrics in her song "15 Minutes." While the former Disney Channel star sings of kicking an ex to the curb with lyrics like "Pack your stuff, you can come get it / Ain't goodbye it's good riddance," it's the line "Praying in Malibu, how could you?" during the bridge that has fans convinced that, yes, this song is definitely about Max.

Demi and Max, an actor who appeared in shows like Under the Dome and American Princess, announced their engagement in July of last year after mere months of dating, but called off the wedding just two months later. Shortly after the split, Max was photographed crying and praying on a beach in Malibu, which was the site of their proposal.