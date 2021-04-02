Attention, Dearest Readers: Regé-Jean Page Is Not Returning For Bridgerton Season 2

Watch : "Bridgerton's" Nicola Coughlan Reveals "Easter Egg" From First Scene

We have some distressing news to share, dearest readers.

On Friday, April 2, it was revealed that Regé-Jean Page will not be returning to Bridgerton for season two. Yes, the dashing duke has departed the series, the popular Netflix period drama confirmed with a statement from Lady Whistledown herself.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement read. "We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

Don't fret, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) fans. Lady Whistledown's note suggested that the new duchess will be back for the new season: "Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer—more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

As E! News readers well know, season one of Bridgerton followed Julia Quinn's first novel in the series, The Duke And I, which focused on the love story between Simon, the Duke of Hastings (Page) and Daphne (Dynevor). It has since been confirmed that season two will follow the oldest Bridgerton son, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for love.