Teen Wolf’s Arden Cho Says She Was Attacked With Racist Slur While Walking Her Dog

Arden Cho revealed she was the target of a verbal assault while she was walking her dog at night on Wednesday, March 31.

The Teen Wolf actress, 35, shared details of the frightening encounter on Instagram on Thursday, April 1. Arden said a man, who was just a couple feet away from her, "screamed" that he was "going to motherf--king kill" her and her "f--king dog" and also used a racist slur.

"This along with other obscenities were screamed at me when I was outside walking with my dog last night," she wrote. "I haven't been this scared in years, he was a couple feet away & started coming towards me. I grabbed Chewy and ran as fast as I could."

Arden said she had stopped crying by the time she posted the message, but was still "scared" and "shaking" after the attack.

"I used to run at night, I haven't ran in months," she explained. "I still have to walk my dog, so I carry a knife when we go out at night. I know how to fight but I still don't feel safe. I'm young & fit, I shouldn't be scared but I am."