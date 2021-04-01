Watch Topher Grace and the Cast of Home Economics Play "Never Have I Ever: Sibling Edition"

Having siblings is never easy, no matter how much many anyone has.
ABC's new comedy Home Economics stars Topher Grace, Jimmy Tatro and Caitlin McGee as three siblings who, despite their varying economic classes, love/hate each other in that way only brothers and sisters can.
In a new video, exclusive to E! News, the cast celebrated their sibling relationships with a game of Never Have I Ever: Sibling Edition. Their real life brothers and sisters better watch out, because the tea is getting spilled.
Grace has absolutely eaten his sister's Halloween candy while McGee wouldn't dare, and Tatro has definitely pinned the blame on his brother or sister for something he actually did. Grace has not read his sister's diary, but only because she didn't have one.
Sasheer Zamata seems to be a little intimidated by her six-foot-six-inch tall brother, and Karla Souza has stolen many of her siblings' clothes. You can hear the rest of the cute answers in the video above!
In the show, which premieres Wednesday, April 7, Grace stars as the oldest brother Tom. He's a struggling author who's in the middle of writing a book about his family, and he's married to Marina (Souza). McGee plays the middle kid, who lives a frugal lifestyle with her wife Denise (Zamata). Tatro plays Connor, the youngest and richest of the three.
It's like Modern Family, but everyone actually talks about where their money comes from, and it's as cute as honest conversations about money can be.
Home Economics premieres Wednesday, April 7 on ABC.