Olivia Rodrigo Reflects on New Song "Déjà Vu": "I Really Love Painting Pictures With Songs"

Watch : Olivia Rodrigo: 5 Things to Know About the Singer

Olivia Rodrigo is ready to emotionally destroy you once again with her new song "déjà vu."

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who made the world collectively sob in their cars with the drop of her first single "driver's license" earlier this year, is releasing her next track on Thursday, April 1. Ahead of the highly-anticipated release, Olivia spoke to Apple Music's Zane Lowe about how the song—which was written about a month after she penned "driver's license"—came to be.

"I had this line in my phone written for, like, a while," the 17 year old explained. "It says, 'When she's with you, do you get déjà vu?' And so I was in the studio with Dan who's my producer and main collaborator...I think we're trying to write, like, a sad song or something and it just wasn't coming, and he's like, 'What else do you have?' And so I was like, 'Oh, I have this line written,' and he really liked it. And so we kind of wrote it together and kind of created this whole world. And I really love painting pictures with songs."

After all, the songwriters she most admires "are super specific and vivid" in their lyrics, she explained. (Her favorite, Taylor Swift, recently sent her a present.)

"I definitely try to emulate that," she said. "Literally I'll be in a group of people just be staring at the wall. And I'm always just thinking of random things or ideas and poetry and stuff. And so, yeah I love writing that stuff down...Probably 95 percent of the stuff that's written in my notes app is just terrible, like the most emo stuff ever, it's just unusable. But there's a couple of gems in there."