Melbourne Fashion FestivalKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Morgan Stewart Claps Back at Critic to Defend Her Post-Baby Body

By Brett Malec Apr 01, 2021 4:54 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesTwitterWeight LossShowsMorgan StewartDaily PopNightly PopNBCU

Don't come for this mama.

Morgan Stewart is responding to a critic who called out the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host's post-pregnancy appearance six weeks after giving birth to daughter Row.

On Wednesday, Mar. 31, one Twitter user commented in regards to Morgan's body, "Defending both sides, I think Morgan was feeling good & was proud of herself on the flip side too many celebrity moms portray this unrealistic view of motherhood when the majority of mothers don't have the time, money to hire someone or have tweaks done or energy to do this.'

The E! personality clapped back in her own defense, "To be clear i didn't hire anybody or spend $$ to help get me to where I'm at six weeks later... i just went for a walk every morning and was more mindful of what i consumed.... I'm not going to withhold my successes just because it may not agree with others.."

photos
Morgan Stewart's Pregnancy Pics

The user's comment came one day after Morgan showed off her body "six weeks postpartum" while rocking a tiny black bikini on Instagram earlier this week.

Instagram

Morgan and husband Jordan McGraw welcomed their first child on Feb. 17. "Row Renggli McGraw just quickly wanted me to update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later that she decided to join our party!" Morgan announced on Instagram at the time. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

This morning, Morgan shared that she's hoping to start working out again soon.

"Today is my six week post op doctors appointment... which basically will just let me know if i can start Pilates again or not," she tweeted on Apr. 1

Scroll down to see all the photos from Morgan's first days of motherhood.

Trending Stories

1

Why Chrishell Stause Doesn't Think Britney Spears Writes Her Captions

2

Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

3

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

Instagram
Mom and Baby Row

"Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party," Morgan Stewart wrote alongside this photo on Feb. 17. "And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

Instagram
Dad and Baby Row

Morgan's husband Jordan McGraw captioned this photo, "Row Renggli McGraw 2/16/21."

Instagram
Proud Papa

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host wrote, "Daddy was pump."

Instagram
Excited Grandmas

Per the E! personality, Baby Row's grandmas were there to "cheer" them on.

Instagram
Flowers for Baby Row

Baby Row's first flowers were seriously impressive!

Instagram
Big Balloons

The Stewart-McGraw family welcomed baby Row with big balloons.

Instagram
Hospital Gown, But Make It Fashion

Morgan revealed she had "the cutest hospital gown."

Instagram
Happy Home

Morgan and Jordan return home with baby Row for the first time.

Instagram
Celebratory Meal

This mama missed raw fish! With pregnancy over, Morgan celebrates with her favorite meal: tons of delicious sushi rolls.

Instagram
Flowers From the FamilE!

Morgan shows off her bouquet and congratulatory card from her fellow Nightly Pop co-hosts Nina Parker and Hunter March.

Instagram
Bubbly for the New Baby

Morgan receives a bottle of champagne from friends Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Instagram
More Gifts

Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas also gifted the new mom with gorgeous flowers.

Instagram
Custom Card

E!'s Erin Lim sent this adorable card.

Instagram
Row's Big Brother

Morgan's pup investigates the newest family member.

Instagram
Protective Pooch

He's already protective of baby Row.

Instagram
Doting Dad

"Row is loving life," Morgan shared with a video of dad Jordan adorably rocking his daughter to sleep.

Instagram
First Glimpse

Morgan shares our first close-up at little Row and the newborn holds mama's hand.

Instagram
"Forget It"

Morgan swoons over her hubby cradling little Row.

Instagram
Cuddles With Mama

Morgan Stewart said she was in "literal heaven" in this snap with baby Row.

Instagram
Baby Row's First Outing

Morgan shared this image by husband Jordan McGraw, which commemorated Baby Row's first outing.

Instagram
First Mirror Selfie

The Daily Pop co-host captioned this photo with her daughter, "Row's first mirror selfie."

Instagram
Fashionable Essentials

On her Instagram Story, Morgan quipped, "Grandma handling all the essentials."

Instagram
Sweet Treat

In honor of Row's arrival, Morgan received a delicious cake.

Instagram
An Adventure Outdoors

While on an outing outdoors, Morgan joked, "And on the 11th day we made it outside."

Instagram
1 Month Old

Morgan holds her daughter in celebration of her turning one month.

Instagram
Sunday Brunch

Row enjoy brunch with her parents at a local L.A. hot spot.

Instagram
Cuddle Buddies

Morgan shares an adorable video of daddy-daughter snuggles in March 2021.

Trending Stories

1

Why Chrishell Stause Doesn't Think Britney Spears Writes Her Captions

2

Influencer Lee MacMillan Dead by Suicide at 28

3

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

4

Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over "Massive" Issue

5

Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Spend a Night Alone on KUWTK