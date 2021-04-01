Why Chrishell Stause Adamantly Believes Britney Spears Doesn’t Write Her Own Instagram Captions

Watch : Britney Spears Breaks Silence on Doc: "I Cried for Two Weeks"

Chrishell Stause has some serious questions about a recent post from Britney Spears' Instagram account.

On March 30, the singer shared a clip of herself dancing with a caption that appeared to feature the Grammy winner's reaction to the popular documentary "Framing Britney Spears."

"I didn't watch the documentary," her caption read, "but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!"

However, some followers, including Chrishell questioned whether those words were actually written by Britney. "Instead of dancing, can we get a video of you typing your own captions next time?" the Selling Sunset star wrote in the comments section. "I want to believe you it's you speaking for yourself, but I am skeptical. We love you!"

However, according to Chrishell, Britney's account has since removed her remark. "They deleted my comment, and it had a bunch of likes on it," she said on her Instagram Story. "And for me, this is proof. Like, Britney would not have deleted that. We love you, Britney."