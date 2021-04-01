Bindi Irwin Shares New Adorable Photos of Baby Grace One Week After Giving Birth

Watch : Bindi Irwin Welcomes Baby Girl With Husband Chandler Powell

Bindi Irwin is already one proud mom.

The 22-year-old wildlife conservationist celebrated her first week of motherhood by posting photos of her baby girl, Grace, to Instagram on April 1. One of the sweet snapshots showed the new parent cradling her daughter as her husband, Chandler Powell, gazed lovingly at their newborn. Another precious picture featured Bindi holding a "one week old" sign as the child slept in her arms.

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old," she wrote. "This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love."

Chandler, 24, re-shared the images, as well. "One week as a family of 3," he captioned the photographs. "My two beautiful girls make every day perfect."

Grace was born on March 25, 2021—which also happened to be the date of Bindi and Chandler's one-year wedding anniversary.

"Celebrating the two loves of my life," Bindi wrote on Instagram March 26. "Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light."