Lauren Graham Calls Out Neighbor Dax Shepard Over This "Massive" Issue

Watch : Lauren Graham Hints at Possible "Mighty Ducks" Cameo

Dax Shepard paved paradise and put up a parking lot, according to Lauren Graham.

During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress hilariously detailed what it's like living in the same neighborhood as her former Parenthood co-star and TV brother. "Dax has been working on his new house," Graham told host Jimmy Kimmel, "and the way we're situated I like pass him and he—it's a beautiful house it's gonna be incredible—but he basically took what others might consider to be the front lawn and turned it into a massive driveway for all his cars."

"He has this thing that I assumed was just for these times, which is the most massive like band tour bus," the Gilmore Girls star said as an image of the RV appeared on the screen. "I pass this every day and I was like, 'Gosh, when are they gonna get rid of the bus?' He's out of his mind."

Graham, who is in a relationship with fellow Parenthood alum Peter Krause, shared that Shepard actually bought the vehicle so it's really not going anywhere.