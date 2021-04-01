The Masked Singer Unmasks the Grandpa Monster After Some Questionable Clues

Watch : What Logan Paul Thinks of Harry Style's "Vogue" Cover

Another week, another truly unpredictable and somewhat upsetting Masked Singer reveal.

Some fans had figured out that the Grandpa Monster was famous/infamous Youtuber Logan Paul, but it became extremely clear with this week's installment. He revealed his love of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and his love of fighting, and sang about his "Bad Reputation" before being voted off the show. He also, for some reason, started a feud with Piglet.

After he took off his mask, there was one element of his latest clue package that felt, in retrospect, a little...unwise. The package showed Grandpa Monster giving his clues in a forest, which immediately might remind you of the controversy that landed Paul in many headlines in early 2018 after he posted a video from Aokigahara, known as the "suicide forest." The video appeared to feature a dead body.

Logan deleted the video, apologized profusely and pledged to donate $1 million to suicide prevention organizations after a three-week break from YouTube, so it feels like a strange choice to bring up anything that might remind people of that controversy three years later.