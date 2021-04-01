Lauren London Says Nipsey Hussle Is "Missed Deeply" on 2nd Anniversary of His Death

Two years after his murder, Nipsey Hussle's partner Lauren London has shared an emotional message about the day her life changed forever.
On March 31, 2019, Nipsey—whose real name was Ermias Joseph Asghedom—was killed in a shooting outside his South Los Angeles store Marathon Clothing. The suspect in his case, Eric Holder, is currently awaiting trial.
Lauren shared a photo of Nipsey to Instagram along with the caption, "The Day Of Ermias' transition changed the course of my life forever. 2 years, and it feels like yesterday and eternity all at the same time. Grief and Healing have been constant companions on this journey."
The model, who shared son Kross Asghedom, 4, with the artist, continued, "In Honor of His life and demonstration... May all of Heaven exalt Your name for all You did on Earth and beyond. Brave and Beloved Soul, Ermias. You are missed deeply. You are loved immensely. You will forever be. I love you eternally."
She signed the post, "Your Boogie."
Stars shared their support for Lauren in the comments. Teyana Taylor wrote, "Love you sis." Director Ava DuVernay added, "Bless and rest his mighty soul. And blessings to you, sister. All our love."
Lauren previously shared a message to Instagram on the first anniversary of Nipsey's death, which she posted alongside a photo of her next to the late star.
"Time is deceptive, it's been a year since you transitioned. The pain is as heavy today as it was a year ago," she wrote at the time. "God knows I would give anything to see you again, I didn't think I was going to survive a second of any of this."
She added, "Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and Gods Grace and Mercy have carried me this far. As today makes a year, I stand strong because of you."
Recently, Lauren worked with Megan Thee Stallion and Fashion Nova's Women on Top initiative, which helps fund inspiring businesses, nonprofits and educational programs, to donate $50,000 to The Dreamers Youth Foundation. The foundation was founded by Nipsey's sister, Samantha Smith, and its mission is to "empower youth in marginalized communities to expand their creative minds through mentorship and education," according to the foundation's website.
"As women, we have a duty to honor and support our sisters," Lauren exclusively told E! News. "I'm inspired by my sister Samantha, her healing spirit, her poise and her strength in the face of it all."