Clarice Sneak Peek: See Agent Starling Finally Sit Down With Catherine Martin

Dinner drama.

In this exclusive clip from tonight, April 1's all-new Clarice, Agent Clarice Starling (Rebecca Breeds) is roped into an awkward dinner with U.S. Attorney General Ruth Martin (Jayne Atkinson) and her daughter Catherine (Marnee Carpenter). From the start, it's clear that no one, and we mean no one, is enjoying this dinner.

At the start of the clip, Catherine, who survived being abducted by serial killer Buffalo Bill thanks to Clarice, is seen switching out her dinner for dairy-free yogurt. As was noted earlier in the series, Catherine has become "very thin" following her rescue as Buffalo Bill only kidnapped heavier women to skin them.

While Clarice is empathetic to Catherine's struggles, Ruth appears over her daughter's dinnertime antics. The attorney general comments, "Catherine…can you please be an adult at this table?"

Surprisingly, Catherine responds with a simple, "No."

As the tension grows, Clarice suggests that she "should go." Rather than acknowledge Clarice's comment, Ruth tells her daughter, "You're making quite an impression."

"Ma'am, with all respect, this is Bill," Clarice chimes in. "This is not her."