Mark Long Has a "Big, Huge Ultimate Plan" for The Challenge: All Stars and He Told Us All About It

E!: When the cast was announced, it was such a great mix. There were people we hadn't seen in decades, really strong physical competitors and then some cast members who have competed more recently, like Darrell Taylor.

ML: As you will see, not every day is tug of war…it's definitely not the Mount Rushmore of, like, strength, but these characters are memorable. They are bringing something that only they can bring. Teck [Holmes], for example, he's such a funny guy and he's so different and unique. He is the comic relief, he doesn't give a s--t. People might think, 'He hasn't really been around, how is he an All Star?' Well, watch the season and tell me you didn't love Teck. Just wait. I want to keep that theme of Real World/Road Rules only as much as possible. I have a big, huge ultimate plan that is going to be epic if it comes true.

E!: Are we talking for season two or several seasons down the road?

ML: This is my ultimate plan. We do many seasons of the OG, many seven or eight seasons and then what you have is the most epic OG vs. new school Challenge. It's the Super Bowl of Challenges. It's me against Fessy [Shafaat] in a f--king Hall Brawl. It's the ultimate Challenge that people will lose their minds over. That's the ultimate evolution of where the All Stars Challenge is going to go, but we are going to stand on our own for a while. We have plenty of personalities to do it.