CSI Is Officially Coming Back as CSI: Vegas

Everything old is new again, including CSI.

CBS is heading back to the Sin City crime lab for CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the original series that was somewhat nonsensically titled CSI: Crime Scene Investigation. William Petersen and Jorja Fox are returning as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, and they'll be joined by a new cast of crime scene investigators at the Las Vegas crime lab a full 21 years after the first series premiered.

Along with Petersen and Fox, the new series will star Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria, Mel Rodriguez and Mandeep Dhillon. Wallace Langham is also back as former lab tech David Hodges.

Here's the CBS description for the series: "Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City."

When last we saw Grissom and Sara, they were sailing off into the sunset together and rekindling their marriage after some ups and downs, so let's hope this reunion means there are more ups than downs.