Melbourne Fashion FestivalRachel BilsonKARDASHIANSTikTokShop E!VideosPhotos

Dun-Dun! 23 Gifts For Law & Order Super Fans

There's no need to investigate. We found clothing, games, blankets, mugs and more for the most-devoted viewers.

By Marenah Dobin Apr 01, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionLaw And Order: Special Victims UnitLife/StyleLaw And Order: Criminal IntentHomeShoppingShop With E!Shop FashionShop Home
E-comm: Law And Order Merch

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Law & Order is much more than a TV series. It's a cultural phenomenon that fans have been obsessing over for decades. Beyond the crime plot lines, viewers can't help being invested in the lives of these fictional detectives. There's more to being a fan than simply watching the episodes.

Show your fellow fans some love with a Law & Order greeting card. Decorate your wall with an Elliot Stabler clock. Read about the the stories that inspired the storylines. Showcase your knowledge by playing a trivia game. Check out those and some more must-have items for the most devoted fans.

read
15 Killer Gifts for True Crime Fans

Detective Stabler Clock

It's always a good time to fan out over Elliot Stabler. SVU fans need this clock hanging in close proximity to the television.

$32
RedBubble

Law and Order: SVU Trivia Crossword Word Search Activity Puzzle Book

Put your knowledge to the test with this book of word searches and crossword puzzles dedicated to the series.

$20
Amazon

Trending Stories

1

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

2

Mia Farrow Addresses Speculation About the Deaths of Adopted Children

3

TikTok Star Rochelle Hager Dead at 31 After Freak Driving Accident

Law & Order: SVU What Would Olivia Benson Do Standard Tee

If you have a tough decision, just ask "What would Olivia Benson do?" Wear this mantra on a t-shirt, which is available in men's and women's sizes.

$23
Amazon

True Stories of Law & Order: SVU: The Real Crimes Behind the Best Episodes of the Hit TV Show

If you're interested in the true stories behind the show's plotlines, this book explores in-depth accounts of what happened in these real life cases.

$15
Amazon

Dun Dun iPhone Case & Cover

If the Law & Order theme song is (always) stuck in your head, check out this "Dun Dun" phone cover available in soft case, tough case, and snap case options.

$20
Redbubble

Rafael Barba Deserved Better Essential T-Shirt

If you're #TeamBarba for life, then rep your favorite fictional ADA with this supportive t-shirt.

$20
Redbubble

Lennie & Order Essential T-Shirt

If you love the OG Law & Order cast, then show some love for Detective Lennie Briscoe with this shirt.

$23
Redbubble

Be The Olivia Benson Of Whatever You Do Magnet

Remind yourself to "be the Olivia Benson of whatever you do" every day with this magnet.

$7
Redbubble

Law & Order Greeting Card

If you're friends with a fellow fan who's "especially fabulous" let them know with this greeting card.

$4
Redbubble

Olivia and Elliott- The White Stencil Socks

Celebrate the beloved crime-solving duo by wearing some Benson and Stabler socks. The more Law & Order socks you buy, the more you save at Redbubble. Buy 2 pairs and save 10%. Or if you buy 3, you'll save 20%. Get a pair for a friend or just treat yourself a little bit extra.

$16
Redbubble

Finn Tutuola Coasters (Set of 4)

If you live for Finn Tutola or is his real-life counterpart Ice-T, add some fun to your life with these coasters. Use them for coffee, tea, or even some iced tea, if you're feeling punny. 

$14
Redbubble

Law & Order SVU Team Jigsaw Puzzle

Bond with your friends or family by working on this SVU jigsaw puzzle. It comes in a gift-ready metal box with the puzzle image on the lid.

$31
Redbubble

We Can Do It! Essential T-Shirt

A Rosie the Riveter/Olivia Benson mashup is the ultimate symbol of women's empowerment. You'll feel like the boss that you are when you sport this t-shirt.

$21
Redbubble

Mariska and Chris Zipper Pouch

Keep your makeup, pens, phone, cards, or any other essentials on hand in this zipper pouch decorated with pictures of Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni. The pouch is available in three different sizes.

$13
Redbubble

Law & Order: SVU Logo Crew Neck Sweatshirt

This is the perfect sweatshirt to wear for extra comfort during an SVU marathon.

$45
Amazon

Executive Producer Dick Wolf Throw Blanket

Law & Order super fans are all-too-familiar with the text "Executive Producer Dick Wolf." You'll have a cozy TV-watching experience when you lounge in this throw blanket, which is an ode to the series' iconic credits. 

$40
Redbubble

Law and Order Trivia Quiz Game Book

Impress your friends and familiar with your knowledge of all things Law and Order by playing a trivia game. There are 100+ questions to riddle even the most die-hard viewers.

$7
Amazon

I'm Basically A Detective T-Shirt

You might have enough knowledge to solve a case after watching so much Law & Order. If you feel that way, then this t-shirt is a must-have purchase for you.

$21
Redbubble

Dun Dun Law & Order Parody Tank Top

The Law & Order theme song doesn't have any actual lyrics, but all fans will know what "dun dun" means when they see you wearing this tank top.

$20
Redbubble

Law & Order: SVU Ampersand Standard T-Shirt

The best way to showcase your love of Law & Order: SVU is by wearing a t-shirt dedicated to your favorite detectives.

$23
Amazon

Dun Dun Mug

You'll be ready to take on the day after sipping from a "Dun Dun" coffee mug.

$16
Redbubble

Dun Dun Meme (Law & Order Parody) Travel Mug

If you typically enjoy your coffee on-the-go, then opt for the "Dun Dun" travel mug.

$24
Redbubble

Detective Badge Classic T-Shirt

You can't carry around SVU detective badges in your everyday life, but wearing one of these shirts is a close second. Redbubble has t-shirts emblazoned with a Detective Stabler badge and a Detective Benson badge.

$22
Stabler's Badge
$22
Benson's Badge

Be sure to catch the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime crossover event on Thursday, April 1 on NBC.

Binge past episodes of Law & Order: SVU on Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Have fun in between seasons of The Crown with our gift suggestions for fans of the Netflix show.

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Amber Portwood Slams Gary and Kristina Shirley

2

Zac Efron & Vanessa Valladares’ Looks Prove They're the Perfect Match

3

Mia Farrow Addresses Speculation About the Deaths of Adopted Children

4

Watch Travis Barker's 15-Year-Old Daughter Cover Up His Face Tattoos

5

Why Rachel Bilson Was "Super Bummed" Over This Rami Malek Request