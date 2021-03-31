How to Watch the 2021 SAG Awards on TV and Online

Watch : "Bridgerton" Earns 2 SAG Award Noms After Globes Shutout

Movie buffs rejoice: The Screen Actors Guild Awards is here!

Ahead of the 2021 Oscars, film and TV lovers can tune in to see which of their favorite shows and movies will take home SAG Awards at the 2021 ceremony.

The one-hour, pre-taped television ceremony will honor some of the most moving and impactful performances during the past year. And the winners will be publicly announced on Sunday, April 4.

According to Variety, the nominees for each category will convene in a small Zoom meeting a few days before the show. The winner will be announced and give their speech to the intimate group of fellow nominees for a pre-taped segment.

So, will Anya Taylor-Joy win for The Queen's Gambit? Will Regé-Jean Page take home a much-deserved trophy for Bridgerton? Is the final season of Schitt's Creek going to sweep yet another award show?

If you desperately need the answers to these questions, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the special at home.

Who is hosting the SAG Awards?

There is no host this year.