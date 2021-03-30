Ariana Grande Joins The Voice for Season 21

Watch : All the Details on Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring From Dalton Gomez

This is The Voice—with Ariana Grande!

The "Thank U, Next" singer announced on Tuesday, March 30, that she'll be joining coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on season 21 of the hit NBC competition series, replacing Nick Jonas. "surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice!" Grande wrote alongside a photo of herself in the iconic red chair. "@nickjonas we will miss you."

The 27-year-old star also gushed about her new role in a press release on Tuesday. "I'm so honored and excited to join The Voice family!" she said. "I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can't wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level."

The Voice also shared the exciting news on their social media pages, writing, "Our new Coach's name is Ari and we're so good with that."