Step Up Your Style Game with These Runway Looks from The Curated: Episode 4

We’ve handpicked all the ready-to-wear pieces you need to get your hands on.

By Sophie Atkinson Mar 27, 2021 1:00 AMTags
FashionAustraliaE Host AustraliaFashion Week AustraliaMelbourne Fashion Festival
It's time to elevate your wardrobe for A/W 2021.

Melbourne Fashion Festival is back and better than ever, and the global event is inviting you to enjoy all new collections from renowned local and international labels.

Ready to runway? E! Australia Host Francesca Hung and Christian Wilkins, Host of Radical Fashionism have picked the ultimate Autumn/Winter looks from the David Jones Gala Runway, in The Curated: Episode 4. From earthy tones to relaxed tailoring, these effortlessly cool items will last you the test of time.

Shop the looks below and prepare to make the world your runway!

OROTON Trench With Scarf

   

$749
David Jones

VIKTORIA & WOODS Philadelphia Blazer

   

$650
David Jones

OROTON Rib Knit

   

$299
Oroton

AJE Pernette Blazer

   

$495
David Jones

Ready to shop more looks hot off the runway? Get more inspo from the Melbourne Fashion Festival here!

