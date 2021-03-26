Melbourne Fashion FestivalRoyal FamilyTikTokKARDASHIANSVideosPhotosShop E!

Shop Christian and Francesca’s Must-Have Runway Picks from The Curated: Episode 3

All the looks that are trending from Melbourne Fashion Festival.

By Sophie Atkinson Mar 26, 2021
AustraliaE Host AustraliaFashion Week AustraliaMelbourne Fashion Festival

Shopping from your living room just got easier.

Melbourne Fashion Festival is celebrating its 25th birthday in style, with a packed calendar of live and digital runway shows from local and international designers – and we've got front row seats.

To mark this special anniversary, E! Australia Host Francesca Hung and Christian Wilkins, Host of Radical Fashionism, are giving us the lowdown on four simple and sophisticated looks, straight from the David Jones Gala runway in Episode 3 of The Curated.

Obsessed yet? Shop the looks below!

CARLA ZAMPATTI Red Floral Asymmetric Maxi Dress

  

$999
David Jones

REBECCA VALLANCE Yasi Mini

  

$539
Net-A-Porter

BIANCA SPENDER Emerald Silk Satin Isabella Gown

   

$1095
David Jones

GINGER & SMART Extrovert Jacket

  

$749
David Jones

Ready to shop more looks hot off the runway? Get more inspo from the Melbourne Fashion Festival here!

