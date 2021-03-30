Chad Michael Murray Shares Rare Photo From Being on “Daddy Duty” With His Daughter

Watch : Chad Michael Murray's PSA for High School Heartthrobs

From heartthrob to dad! Time has totally flown by, and we can't believe Chad Michael Murray is a proud father of two.

Chad showed off his 4-year-old daughter in a new Instagram post on Monday, March 29, and reminded us exactly why we all fell in love with him 20 years ago on Gilmore Girls and Dawson's Creek.

"The snuggles are real," the actor, 39, captioned a picture of himself, with his eyes closed, as he hugged his daughter. Though her face was hidden for privacy, fans got a look at her blonde braid and adorable pink floral dress.

"No better duty than #daddyduty, " he wrote, adding, "Love our family."

Chad and his wife of six years, his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer, also share a 5-year-old son. (He was previously married to Sophia Bush from 2005 to 2006).

As his former One Tree Hill co-star, Hilarie Burton astutely commented, "This is my favorite picture of you ever!!!!!!"