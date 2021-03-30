You'll Swoon Hearing Adam Brody Reveal What He Loves Most About Leighton Meester

Watch : Leighton Meester Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Adam Brody

For a few years after they met, Adam Brody assumed Leighton Meester wasn't a good person. It was only after they started dating in 2013 that he came to realize "she's literally like Joan of Arc."

Seven years into their marriage, the Single Parents star recounted the story of how they first fell in love while talking to Anna Faris for her Unqualified podcast on Monday, March 29.

Adam revealed that he met his future wife around the same time that his breakout show, The O.C., was coming to an end and her hit, Gossip Girl, was just getting started. (The O.C. ended on Fox in 2007, the same year Gossip Girl first aired on The CW).

The chance encounter occurred at Canter's Deli in Los Angeles nearly 15 years ago.

"Josh Schwartz produced both shows and literally the first time we met, that whole cast was eating at Canter's and I lived at Canter's for like my entire 20s," he explained. "And I was leaving, and he introduced all of us."