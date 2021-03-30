RHOC's Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter Share Their Easter Basket Must Haves

We interviewed these celebrities because we think you'll like their picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Easter bunny is hopping into town sooner rather than later.
With just a few short days to go until the spring holiday, kids are getting excited to see if they receive a basket full of treats. For Real Housewives of Orange County stars Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter, they try their best not to disappoint.
"Last year, Travis and I actually did a really special Easter because it was our first Easter together with all six kids and we spent all night making Easter baskets," Gina recalled to E! News while hosting a Sip and Shop charity event at Mantra Fitness in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. "I made rainbow pancakes, we did the bunny footprints and all that jazz with the carrots. I think those kind of memories are super important."
In between raising funds for Surf & Turf Therapy, Gina and Emily shared some of their favorite Easter items for kids of all ages. Start shopping below!
Animal Egg Decorating Kit by Creatology
"Decorating eggs with kids is a tradition but these egg decorating kids from Michael's that turn ordinary Easter eggs into dinosaurs and cute furry animals is a must have!" Emily shared.
Reese's, Easter Milk Chocolate and White Creme Peanut Butter Eggs
"I always have a Reese's peanut butter cup Easter egg," Gina admitted. "I have a Reese's peanut butter cup for every holiday."
Creativity for Kids Hide & Seek Rock Painting Kit
"This rock painting kit is perfect for Easter because the kids can paint the rocks to look like Easter eggs!" Emily shared. "Then, enjoy a family outing after they dry and leave the rocks for someone else to find..."
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Crème Egg Candy
"Me and my kids have to have the Cadbury eggs," Gina explained when sharing her Easter basket traditions.
Qualtry Personalized Sketch Pads with Colored Pencils
"I always try to put some type of art related gifts into my kids' Easter baskets too to keep them busy and creative," Emily shared. "This personalized notepad from Groupon is perfect for drawing and coloring! Be sure to add a pack or crayons or markers as well."
RUODON 16 Pack Easter Chalk and Stencil Set
"I love to find creative things to put into my kids Easter baskets," Emily shared. "This Easter themed sidewalk chalk set shaped liked eggs and bunnies are perfect for an Easter basket! Plus, you can enjoy the warmer weather as a family and create sidewalk chalk drawings together."
Disney Moana Coloring & Activity Book
If your kids are anything like Gina's, chances are they enjoy watching Disney and Pixar films. "They love Moana," Gina shared with E! News. "There's a new movie coming out called Luca and [my son] Luca is really excited to watch it because he feels really special."
Havaianas Kids' Slim Glitter Flip Flop
"Easter is the time for warmer weather and it also means summer is right around the corner," Emily shared. "So grab a pair of cute flip flops to add to your child's Easter basket."
